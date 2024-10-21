Watch: UAE President meets President of Russia at the Kremlin Follow us

Moscow: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, on Monday discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen ties as part of the strategic partnership between the two countries. They also addressed several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

This discussion took place during President Putin’s reception of Sheikh Mohamed at the Kremlin during his official visit to the Russian Federation.