Dubai: Dubai Police recently honoured the finest call handlers in the Command and Control Centre of the General Department of Operations and the top patrol officers from various police stations for their dedication, efforts in enhancing public safety, and swift responses to incidents throughout Dubai in the first quarter of this year.

The honouring ceremony was attended by Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commandant for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs; Brigadier Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering; Brigadier Turki bin Faris, Acting Director of the General Department of Operations; Colonel Ahmad Al Muhairi, Head of the Control Section; and several other officers.

Major General Al Mansouri underscored the critical role that call handlers play in providing essential services, saving lives, and assisting the public through their duties at the Command and Control Centre of the General Department of Operations.

“Handling emergency calls on the 999 hotline is a crucial responsibility, as any delay in the deployment of a police patrol can exacerbate the condition of an injured individual or lead to fatality.”

“This role demands significant tact, patience, and adeptness in managing calls from citizens reporting emergencies,” he said.

Pivotal role

Al Mansouri also commended patrol officers’ pivotal role in ensuring rapid response to various incidents: “Their actions significantly contribute to achieving Dubai Police’s strategic objectives, bolstering security and safety, and enhancing public satisfaction with the services provided.”

Al Mansouri encouraged the honourees to continue their exemplary service and wished them ongoing success and excellence.