Dubai: Dubai Police handled 41,221 calls from January 6 to 8 during the recent rains.
Colonel Muhammad Abdullah Al Muhairi, director of the Dubai Police Command and Control Centre, said 37,945 calls were made to the force’s emergency hotline (999) and the remaining 3,276 calls were received by the Dubai Police Call Centre (901) that handles non-emergency calls and general inquires.
Police advisory
He added that Dubai Police have stepped up the level of readiness to deal with any incidents in the mountainous areas and places prone to flooding. Measures have also been stepped up in desert areas, which have recently attracted more visitors due to the cool weather.
“Residents are advised to stay away from places of water pools and valleys when the weather is unstable. Motorists are also urged not to use their vehicles across desert areas, especially after the rains,” Col Al Muhairi said.
No serious accidents
Meanwhile no serious accidents were reported in Dubai and nearby valleys due to the unstable weather conditions over the weekend, the director of Hatta police station revealed.
Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi said police in Hatta, in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Civil Defense, and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, had stepped up the level of readiness in the mountainous areas and valleys of Hatta.
Special patrols
He added that Dubai Police have increased the number of special patrols in areas near dams and are always ready to deal with emergencies 24 hours a day. Col Al Ketbi also advised people to stay away from places of water pools and valleys when the weather is unstable.
He explained that the special patrols have special advantages over regular patrols in their ability to move in rugged areas. “These patrols are equipped with the latest smart devices and modern technologies to communicate with the command and control centre at the HQ, as well as all equipment used in rescue and providing support and assistance,” Col Al Ketbi said.