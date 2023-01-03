Dubai: The Dubai Police have confirmed that no accidents or injuries were reported across the 30 locations allocated for Dubai’s 2023 New Year’s Eve celebrations.
In a statement on Tuesday, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised “the professionalism and efficiency of the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in securing the event, which successfully and smoothly controlled the traffic and ensured accessibility and safety to the celebrations.”
He noted “48 entities and institutions worked to ensure a thorough and careful readiness and preparation, with 10,579 police officers, 5,800 security guards, 1,420 volunteers and 3,651 patrols and vehicles, and 45 security boats deployed across the celebration locations.”
Emergency hotline
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, acting assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, said they received 20,337 calls — of which the emergency hotline (999) received 19,147 calls, and non-emergency toll number (901) received the remaining 1190 calls from December 31 until 6am on January 1.
2 million passengers
Meanwhile, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday that 2,166,821 riders used its public transport, shared mobility means and taxis on New Year’s Eve. The figure is 33 per cent higher than the previous year’s number. Dubai Metro, which operated for 43 hours straight, transported 958,161 riders.
Sky dazzled
Splendid fireworks lit up the night sky in over 30 locations across Dubai, with the traditional fireworks and laser show at Burj Khalifa — the world’s tallest tower — at the centre of the celebrations.
After the city-wide celebrations, teams from Dubai Municipality have completed the cleaning operations in record time before 6am on Sunday.