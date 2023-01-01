Abu Dhabi: The New Year’s Eve celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi emirate have broken our Guinness World Records.
Al-Waleed Osman, Guinness World Records Adjudicator, said three of the records are for the fireworks display while a new record was set by the drone show. He explained that most girandola fireworks were launched in 30 seconds; most fireworks pinwheels were launched in 30 seconds and most repeated firework image was formed in 30 seconds; in addition to the largest formation of a Quick Response (QR) code formed by drones.
More than 1 million visitors from the UAE and abroad gathered at Al Wathba to welcome the New Year for the drone and fireworks shows that lasted for a total of around 60 minutes for the first time in the region.
The Festival is held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court.
The largest fireworks display lasted for more than 40 minutes, and more than 3,000 drones flew up the sky of Al Wathba in different colours of light and formation, providing the crowd with a unique experience and a welcome message at the end of the show.
Diverse shows
“We are pleased to be at the Sheikh Zayed Festival to witness its 2023 New Year’s celebrations and we extend our congratulations to the organisers, who consistently break records annually in order to delightfully entertain the audience,” Osman added.
The performances were also shared on the Festival’s social media channels.
The Emirates Fountain and Laser Shows were among the various exhibitions such as the Heritage Village and the Emirati Civilizations pavilions, the Fun Fair City, Children’s City, Art District, Go-Karting competitions, Crazy Car, Glow and Flower Garden, Selfie Street, Dessert Museum and more.