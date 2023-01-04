Dubai: Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), recently launched the fourth phase of the ‘On-The-Go’ initiative that allows motorists to report minor traffic accidents and obtain ‘accident against unknown party’ reports at participating ENOC service stations.
During the fourth phase, ENOC personnel at service stations will assist motorists with the reports in a few minutes.
Lieutenant Majid Al Kaabi, chairman of On-The-Go, said the initiative reflects Dubai Police’s keenness to provide customers with exceptional services by reducing the waiting time to obtain such reports.
“It also assists police patrols in maintaining the flow of the traffic, as well as strengthening Dubai Police’s partnership and cooperation with the private sector. This initiative responds to the government’s objectives of enhancing the community’s way of life and maximising their happiness,” he added.
Lt Al Kaabi said strengthening the partnership with ENOC through On-The-Go complements the Dubai Police app, which motorists can also use to report minor accidents and accidents against an unknown party within three minutes. “We consider customers who do not own smart devices and others who prefer to issue the report from the police stations directly.”