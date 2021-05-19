Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have reminded residents of the risk of crowding to witness fires, which can pose threats to their own safety, and impede the efforts of first responders.
In fact, residents found obstructing traffic by crowding at an accident site can be fined Dh1,000 under Article 74 of the Federal Traffic Law, police said.
Risks to bystanders
According to a statement released by Abu Dhabi Police on social media, crowding to witness emergency responses after a traffic accident, or during a fire or any other emergency, can hinder first-responder operations – including those of paramedics, police, civil defence and rescue vehicles – by obstructing access to the site. Bystanders can also face risks to their own safety or end up distracting medical and civil defence teams.