Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 350 “catchy” number plates of two, three, four and five digits for private and classic vehicles through an online auction.
Plates on offer bear A-B-H-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W codes. This 64th online auction is the second of its kind this year. Registration of bidders starts on May 23; the bidding process kicks off at 8am on May 30 and continue for five days only.
Conditions
The selling of licensing plates in this auction is subject to a five per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, submit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA, and pay an un-refundable participation fee of Dh120. Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, or by credit card via www.rta.ae or Dubai Drive app.
A team at RTA’s Call Centre 800 9090 has been dedicated for all auction related queries.