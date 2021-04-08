Dubai: The super number plates (AA66), (I70) will top a fascinating collection of 100 fancy licensing plates of two, three, four and five digits on offer at the forthcoming auction of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Plates on offer bear (AA-I-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z) codes, the RTA said in a press release on Thursday.
The 106th open auction will take place this Saturday, April 10, at the Dubai Festival City InterContinental Hotel at 4.30pm.
Interested bidders can register for the auction either online through the RTA’s website, Dubai Drive App, or with any of RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha.
The authority said seats are limited and priority will be given to bidders.” It is recommended to make pre-registration for the auction. However, registration will also be available at the bidding hall from 2pm.”
To ensure the health and safety of the public, RTA will take all precautionary health measures at the venue of the auction in cooperation with the hotel management. It urges participants to observe these safety precautions applicable in the UAE.
Terms and conditions:
The selling of number plates is subject to a 5 per cent VAT.
Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to RTA.
Bidders also have to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120 at the above-mentioned customers’ happiness centres.
Clients also have the options to make payment via credit cards through RTA’s website or using the Dubai Drive App, the authority added.