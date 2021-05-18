1 of 10
A participant competes in the Russian Weekend Drags races. An annual ¼ mile classic drag race of American retro cars from the Mad Buckets team at the RDRC Racepark Bykovo.
2 of 10
A woman looks on as she sits on a motorcycle next to the U.S. national flag during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo.
3 of 10
Staff waters the wheels of a participant's car during the Russian Weekend Drags races.
4 of 10
A staff member waters the wheels of a participant's car during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars, in Bykovo, outside Moscow.
5 of 10
Drag racing is a type of motor racing in which automobiles or motorcycles (usually specially prepared for the purpose) compete, usually two at a time, to be first to cross a set finish line.
Image Credit: REUTERS
6 of 10
A mechanic adjusts a windshield wiper.
7 of 10
A participant's Chevrolet Bel Air fails to start during race.
8 of 10
Participants compete in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow.
9 of 10
Cars are seen at a parking before the race.
10 of 10
Drag racing in Russia started in 2004 in Moscow when the Russian Automotive Federation (RAF) sanctioned it as an official motorsport.
