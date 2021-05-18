1 of 20
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi. The breathtaking, gleaming architectural marvel is so impressive and inspiring. It always appeals to me so much as it embodies Islam's foremost message of peace and tolerance and welcome people of all beliefs. Respect and salute.
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mosque, Al Ain. I photographed this unique mosque in my recent trip to Al Ain. Its iconic dome, ornamented with Quran calligraphy verses, is definitely a testimonial of Islamic architectural marvels of the UAE.
Mosque of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Abu Dhabi. The mosque with its unique architectural design of spiral minaret with red terracota tiles are inspired by the Great Mosque of Samarra Iraq. As I was taking the photographs, I was simply mesmerised by its heritage and modernity.
Mary, Mother of Jesus Mosque, Abu Dhabi or Maiam Umm Eisa mosque is worth capturing as it exemplifies the social connections and values of co-existence among religions in the UAE, definitely one of the big mosques in Abu Dhabi.
Al Aziz Mosque, Abu Dhabi. The beautiful Arabic calligraphy on the walls of this unique modern design mosque in Al Reem Island were lit up by the moonlight. I believe its uniqueness is a message to stay grounded and humbled even if surrounded by skyscraping towers.
Mosque in Downtown Abu Dhabi, next to NMC Hospital. As I waited in NMC Madinat Zayed, at the time of Friday prayers, I captured this photograph as I was mesmerised how different nationalities bow their heads on the call of Almighty. One call, One prayer, One God.
Qubbat As-Sakhrah Mosque, Abu Dhabi. This beautiful mosque in Bain Al Jessrain is a replica of the world's most recognised and holiest mosques, Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem. As I photographed it, I sensed the beauty of this historic monument, its exemplary uniqueness and its craftsmanship.
Mosque of Sheikha Maryam Bint Sultan. A unique mosque in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi known for its Friday Khutba (sermon, preach) in English. It has an excellent structure and soothing interiors and worth a capture after Maghrib prayers.
Fathima Bint Mohammed Bilhool Al Suweidy Mosque stands tall and elegant in Al Khalidiya area of Abu Dhabi. I was casually walking in the park opposite to it, its beautifully green minaret and moon studded dome appealed to me and I believed that it was worth a click!
This simple yet beautifully designed mosque on the Airport Abu Dhabi was so appealing. Classic, original and well designed, it was a perfect place for soulful prayers. Captured an evening shot.
