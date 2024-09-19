Dubai: The Dubai Police celebrated the graduation of its first female land rescue team, consisting of 18 non-commissioned officers, during a ceremony attended by top officials. Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, congratulated the graduates, emphasising Dubai Police’s commitment to empowering women in various security and military roles through enhanced skills training.

“Our approach aims to strengthen their ability to perform duties effectively and professionally, equipping them to handle emergencies with expertise,” he stated.

He noted: “Emirati women play a crucial role in the country’s development across sectors, including security and policing. We are proud to have the first team of female members who will work alongside their male colleagues in land rescue operations. Their presence not only showcases their capabilities but also significantly enhances the overall effectiveness of our police system.”

Dubai Police's first female rescue team demonstrating their skills at their graduation ceremony. Image Credit: Dubai Police

Real-life scenarios

Major General Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operation Affairs also congratulated the graduates, commending their successful completion of courses that simulated real-life scenarios. He praised the team for demonstrating exceptional skills and a strong commitment to their roles in rescue, extraction, and recovery operations.

The graduates expressed pride in their pioneering achievements in land rescue operations. They noted that the Dubai Police’s dedication to their training reflects a broader commitment to empowering women in the security and policing sectors.