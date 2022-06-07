Dubai: A Dubai-based wife sought help from Dubai Police to solve a family dispute with her husband.
Sergeant Munwa Fahad from Al Barsha Police Station said the wife came to the station asking for help and guidance to solve the dispute with her husband.
“She is a resident here but her family is not in the country. She claimed that heated disputes with her husband go on and she didn’t know what to do,” said Sergeant Munwa.
Dubai Police then helped the wife to solve the disputes while steering clear of courts. However, police didn’t specify the exact nature of the disputes.
“We have a section to communicate with victims and we received people who wanted help in their problems. I call the victims to check on their conditions, sometimes even two years after we solve the problem. It is part of enhancing our efforts to have a happy society,” she added.
Sergeant Munwa called upon community members to contact them at any police station if they needed help or guidance.