Dubai: A man, who lost his temper following a dispute over lunch with his wife at a Dubai hotel, ended up smashing the elevator button board.
According to Dubai Police, the couple was having lunch at a restaurant in the hotel when a dispute broke out between the duo. The couple then took the lift while leaving the hotel, but the argument continued until the husband punched the lift’s control panel and smashed it in a fit of rage.
Huge compensation claim
The hotel’s management reported the incident to the police and demanded a big compensation from the man for damaging the property. The husband then sought help from Dubai Police, claiming he was only a junior employee and couldn't afford such a big compensation amount.
Captain Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of the Victim Support Section at the Criminal Investigation Department in Dubai Police, said Dubai Police solved the matter amicably between the hotel management and the defendant.
Developing smart services
“The husband told us that he had lost his temper due a heated argument with his wife and that he punched the lift’s control panel in anger. He was surprised by the compensation amount claimed by the hotel and sought our help,” said Capt Al Sheikh. “We communicated with the hotel who understood the situation and solved the matter in friendly manner.” Additionally, the couple thanked Dubai Police for their help after a team of officers from the force guided them.
Capt Al Sheikh also said that his department was working on a programme to develop smart services to communicating with victims as well as solving disputes in friendly way. “This will help achieve Dubai Police’s strategic goal to reduce crime rate,” Capt Al Sheikh added.