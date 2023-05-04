Dubai: Dubai Press Club (DPC) is set to host the third edition of Dubai PodFest, the region’s leading event dedicated to podcasting, on May 16.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the event will be held at Dubai Press Club in One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubai Podfest will bring together a number of prominent podcasters, audio content creators and leading organisations in the industry to discuss the future of podcasting in the Arab world.

As the largest annual gathering of podcasters in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Dubai PodFest 2023 further reinforces the city’s position as a key regional media hub and a focal point for digital media development. The event also reflects Dubai’s emergence as a global hub for the latest digital trends.

Multibillion-dollar growth

The global podcast industry has seen significant growth in the last few years with the market currently worth billions of dollars. By 2027, the international podcasting market is expected to exceed $66 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 26.5%, according to the Business Research Company.

Mona Al Marri, President, Dubai Press Club, said: “The Dubai PodFest is an initiative that reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to accelerate the growth of the region’s media and raise their ability to stay at the forefront of global digital trends. Under the strategic guidance of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Dubai is launching several initiatives that are paving the way for a new phase of the media’s development journey.

"Through initiatives like the Dubai PodFest, DPC seeks to bring together various industry players to examine fresh strategies to accelerate the growth of the sector, especially new media, and help it take advantage of the digital transformation sweeping across the world.”

She added: “The Dubai PodFest will support the development of the audio content industry, which is seeing significant growth globally. The event serves as a platform for sharing knowledge on how media in the region can exert a positive impact on the community and boost their ability to produce quality content that reflects the aspirations of their audiences.”