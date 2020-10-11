53 warnings were also issued after 2263 inspection visits on Saturday in Dubai

Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Sunday announced shutting down two Dubai salons, a laundry and a food outlet for COVID-19 safety violations.

“#DubaiMunicipality closed 2 salons, a laundry and a food establishment for failing to comply with the precautionary measures,” the civic authority posted on Twitter.

The two salons are located in Jebel Ai, while the laundry shop is in Hor Al Anz and the food establishment is located in Al Barsha, the municipality has revealed.

Safety violations

Apart from closing down these shop, the municipality recorded safety violations by six institutions and issued 53 warnings, while 2,200 institutions were found complying with the approved requirements during the 2,263 inspection visits conducted on Oct 10, the civic authority added.

Dubai Municipality is one of the government entities in the emirate that is conducting inspections related to COVID-19 safety regulations in various Dubai establishments especially those dealing with food and beauty services. The municipality also conducts inspections in Dubai offices to check if employees are complying with the COVID-19 safety rules in their premises.

Strict measures

The inspectors of the civic body have been taking strict measures against the entities violating the rules related to social distancing and the use of masks and sanitisers.

In September last week, the municipality amended the COVID-19 protocols for restaurants, cafes and other food establishments in the city to ensure greater safety of the public amid the pandemic.

According to the new guidelines, restaurants and cafes must ensure that the mask mandates and social distancing protocols are followed by customers, irrespective of the nature of the group they are in, namely from the same family or otherwise.

The outlets have also been told restrict the number of people in each group to eight individuals per table in a general restaurant and five individuals per table in the case of a shisha cafe.