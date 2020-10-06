1 of 6
The Outlierman, Italian manufacturer of luxury automotive inspired accessories, has introduced their new set of non-medical face masks, featuring some of the company’s most popular automotive designs.
Made using 100 per cent silk and handcrafted by skilled artisans in Como, Italy, each set of three face masks comes in a selection of designs, including the ‘Posh (green), ‘Type 75 Atlantic’ (blue) and ‘World Beater’ (red).
These new mask designs join the first set of three launched earlier this year with the ‘Gentleman Driver’, ‘World Beater’ and ‘Vintage Race’ designs.
The company says these masks have been made with comfort in mind, with the external and internal layers are both made of 100 per cent silk and a filter pocket that can hold a compatible medical filter.
These face coverings are multi-functional as they can also be used as a pocket square, before or after being used, and can be matched to ties and pocket squares from The Outlierman with the same designs.
“Our face coverings allow both modern and classic car enthusiasts to share their passion for all things automotive, with an extremely comfortable product that also captures some of The Outlierman’s most iconic designs,” says Andrea Mazzuca, founder of The Outlierman.
