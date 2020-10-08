Abu Dhabi: Police have announced that as many as 1,252 fines were issued against people who were caught holding large gatherings and parties in Abu Dhabi amid COVID-19.
The fines were issued as part of Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts to ensure that precautionary measures related to the coronavirus are followed, which includes social distancing.
The violations were recorded according to Resolution No. 38 for 2020 related to the implementation of Cabinet Resolution No.17, 2020 concerning relevant precautionary measures, violations and requirements for limiting the spread of COVID-19. The rule stipulates that a fine of Dh10,000 will be slapped against those who organise gatherings, and a Dh5,000 fine will be imposed on guests and participants.
Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to adhere to the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and protect the health and safety of their families while stressing that community cooperation can collectively counter the virus.
The authority also encouraged the public to raise the awareness of children and the youth.
Abu Dhabi Police called on the public to report any violations to official authorities via the Zaman Service through its free hotline number 800 2626, by SMS to 2828 or email aman@adpolice.gov.ae, to protect the community’s health and safety.