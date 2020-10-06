1 of 20
TREEHOUSE: The urban rooftop in Business Bay will be removing the ‘Greenhouse’ tent mid-October in time for the cooler weather and promises glittering views over the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. Guests are invited to a series of chic nights including a Happy Hour Menu with brand-new autumn inspired beverages, Remedy Sundays and the Treehouse Ladies’ Night. Shisha-lovers can also enjoy relaxed evenings with a selection of traditional and unique flavours served daily.
AMAZONICO: Amazonico officially re-open its Copacabana terrace on 1st October 2020. The tropical inspired space is great for post-work sundowners, pre-dinner beverages or al-fresco catch ups. Guests will be treated to a selection of Latin-American snacks and of course Amazónico’s famous electro-pical tunes.
CE LA VI: Ce La Vi offers contemporary Asian dining and entertainment with exceptional hospitality and views of the glistening Dubai skyline. The landmark location is situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai and stands 220 meters above sea level, boasting one of the cities highest rooftops with a restaurant, club lounge, and pool deck.
Image Credit: Supplied
INDOCHINE: The the French-Vietnamese spot's picture perfect terrace is a stylish setting that includes their signature tropical decor. The menu is unpretentious, approachable, and mouthwatering with a great marriage of French and Vietnamese cuisine
PAROS: The Mediterranean inspired chic rooftop bar and restaurant boasts panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline, including the Dubai Marina, Arabian Gulf and beyond. The rooftop haven is the unrivalled vantage point to catch the sunsets with great offers for sun worshippers including a ‘Sip&Dip’ day pass, Ladies night every Wednesday and a daily Sundowners. At the end of the week the tempo is turned up for a spirited experience with ‘Nisi on 46’ every Thursday followed by ‘ABOVE’, every Friday night.
BLACK TAP: The cult New York burger and shakes brand, has reopened its terraces across branches in Dubai Mall, Jumeirah Al Naseem and Rixos Premium JBR, offering an American casual dining experience with views. Guests can choose from a number of options of craft burgers and shakes. The Dubai Mall branch also launched a new lunch menu that's worth checking out.
SHIMMERS: Shimmers sits on one of the best locations in Dubai, right on Madinat Jumeirah’s private beach with great views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. Offering residents Greek cuisine and a casual chic atmosphere, the white washed woods, textiles in turquoise shades and relaxed seating on the sand offer an ideal escape on the beach.
Image Credit: Supplied
HUTONG: The restaurant reopened their private outdoor terrace offering a great perfect setting to enjoy a relaxed meal. Try their dim sum and other fiery dishes. Unwind over a leisurely lunch at Hutong’s terrace with views of DIFC.
TAGINE: In true Moroccan style sink into majlis-style seating areas in semi-private niches at Tagine and Moroccan food with traditional recipes found in Moroccan cuisine. Alternatively, guests can lay-back and enjoy a night of dramatic archways, fountains and surrounded by palm trees within exotic surroundings while enjoying a selection of new light bites such as the Moroccan pizzas, Moroccan chicken kebabs, shawarmas, Arabic tea’s and shisha.
JETTY LOUNGE: Known as one of Dubai’s most hottest beachside lounge, with sunsets and skyline views and laid-back lounge music, The Jetty Lounge is a buzzing and lively spot to gather with friends. With low comfortable seating on the golden beach, warming fire pits and cabanas, guests can sink their feet in the sand under starlit skies and enjoy a selection of mezze, tapas and Asian-inspired platters. The private jetty is waiting to zip guests across the water by luxury boat to One&Only The Palm.
NOEPE: Located in the heart of the elegant and quaint marina, Noepe offers a panoramic view of the creek. Inspired by the coastal Cape Cod, this space is designed to be light and breezy. They serve easy food to share and sun downers inspired by the bounty of New England.
Image Credit: Supplied
GIA: Italian restaurant GIA has gorgeous views of the Dubai Fountains as well as the Burj Khalifa. They also recently launched a new menu featuring traditional Italian dishes with an unconventional twist. GIA serves refined and experiential dishes through dining. The latest additions to the menu include an array of distinct Italian dishes from pastas, risottos, pizzas, mocktails and unique sharing plates to enjoy with friends and family.
AL NAFOORAH: Offering an experience that goes way beyond the typical Arabian dining experience, Al Nafoorah at Jumeirah Emirates Towers is home to a terrace setting that offers gentle Arabic music, authentic Lebanese cuisine and al fresco dining on the terrace, which will soon reopen so you can take advantage of the cooler weather.
SCALINI: Scalini traditional Italian cuisine with charisma and charm on the atmospheric, air-conditioned terrace. Filled with plush, comfortable furnishings, under an olive tree, the Scalini Terrace is a refined and relaxed environment where guests can unwind and indulge. An idyllic Italian oasis, Scalini serves time-honoured classics and long-established favourites with a seasonal menu, alongside a new collection of beverages, made with the flavours of summer by the Amalfi coast.
ANTIKA BAR: Lively Levantine concept, Antika Bar, has opened its terrace to welcome the cooler weather with contemporary oriental cuisine and exciting entertainment. Now open from 5pm till 3am daily, guests can enjoy dinner, drinks and shisha from comfortable tables in the lush garden. The Antika Bar Terrace is home to a Saj and Manaeesh oven, serving freshly made, indulgent Lebanese delicacies and an inviting aroma, from 12am to 3am.
IRIS: With a new expansion, Iris has now opened its open-air lounge in Meydan with views that showcase the Dubai skyline. Elegant and welcoming, Iris serves a free-spirited energy, alongside crafted cuisine, beverages and music. Renowned for a rotation of distinct events, including the “must-try” brunch, Iris Meydan provides perfect entertainment and sunset scenes.
GAIA: Gaia Dubai’s terrace opens for an open-air dining experience with an elegant ambiance. Inspired by the white, blue and magenta hues of the Cycladic Islands, guests can enjoy lunch and dinner under the bougainvillea throughout the season.
ROBERTOS: The high-end Italian DIFC spot is still a favourite among Dubai residents to this day. With it's view of the city skyline and the great food, it's one of the city's best places to enjoy views for days.
101 DINING LOUNGE AND MARINA: Perched over the Arabian Gulf, 101 Dining Lounge and Marina is one of Dubai’s most popular alfresco dining destinations. Serving a seafood menu, and fusing age-old cooking techniques such as smoking, salting and fermentation. This is a great spot to enjoy a sunset over the water.
BUSSOLA: The Italian restaurant has a lovely terrace overlooking the beach as well as a Dubai Marina backdrop. A great place to enjoy pasta, pizza and other tasty Italian food.
