A store in Sharjah. Sharjah Police urged the public to adhere to the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Sharjah: Sharjah Police fined 5,432 people last month for violating COVID-19 guidelines. The move was part of the campaign to prevent violations in a bid to curb COVID-19 spread, Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, told Gulf News.

Sharjah Police has emphasised its commitment to monitoring violations of precautionary measures as defined by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. “The fines were issued against people who committed 26 types of violations. The most common violations were not wearing masks and failing to comply with social distancing in closed public places like shopping malls or in public transport,” he said. Motorists were also issued fines for having more than three passengers in a car.

Sharjah Police urged the public to cooperate with the authority to curb COVID-19 spread and alert Sharjah Police about anyone violating the COVID-19 precautionary measures. These fines were issued only in September. Officers carried out a series of inspections round the clock.

Sharjah Police stressed that fines and penalties for breaking the rules will be applied to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure community safety. Some people were fined several times.

Sharjah Police urged the public to adhere to the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and protect the health and safety of their families while stressing that community cooperation can counter the virus. They encouraged the public to raise the awareness of children and the youth.