Dubai: Dubai Municipality continues to carry out intensive inspection campaigns on hotel establishments to ensure compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures.
According to Dubai Media Office tweet, non-compliant establishments will face a penalty and/or closure, as per the enforced regulations. The civic body has instensifed campaign to ensure prevention of violations related to COVID-19 guidelines.
Members of the public are strictly required to wear a face mask at all times when outside the house, especially in public indoor areas such as shopping malls, hotels and restaurants, as well as observe physical distancing. Adherence to these guidelines is critical to safeguard the community’s health. Individuals and institutions that fail to comply with precautionary measures outlined by the authorities will face penalties.
Some hotel guidelines
A set of coronavirus guidelines for hotels across the UAE was released in June this year
The guidelines require all employees to be tested for COVID-19 before reopening, and to be re-tested every 15 days.
Hotels are expected to provide an infrared thermometer and thermal camera, with employee temperatures to be tested several times per working day.
Any guest or employee showing coronavirus symptoms will not be allowed to enter hotel facilities, according to the guidelines.
Hotels must also leave a 24-hour gap between guests leaving a room, and the next guests arriving.