Dubai: More than 33,000 fines were issued against violators of coronavirus precautionary measures at Dubai’s Al Muraqqabat area, an official said on Thursday.
Brigadier Ali Ghanim, Director of Al Murraqqabat Police Station, said that 27,928 warning violations and 5,697 penal violations were issued against people violated the precautionary measures during the national sterilisation programme.
The step came in line with implementing the decision issued by the UAE’s Attorney General, regarding the application of the regulation for controlling violations and administrative penalties to combat coronavirus.
“Under the directives of the Dubai Police chief, we formed a team to make sure everyone complies with the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. as well as work to spread awareness in society,” Brig Ghanim said.
Police check-points established in the area, besides police patrols helped distribute masks and sanitisers to residents.
“We distributed 7,000 meals at our jurisdiction during the holy month of Ramadan," Brig Ghanim added.