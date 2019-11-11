Ground Floor level in Dubai Mall Image Credit: Yousra Zaki, Features Editor - Web

Dubai: All things clear and normal at the Dubai Mall on Monday morning. Some shops at Dubai Mall had been reportedly flooded following heavy rains across the UAE on Sunday.

Videos were circulating on social media on Sunday showing a few inches of rainwater flooding some shops in part of the mall.

Gulf News went down to investigate the aftermath of the floods, and it’s almost as if there was no rain at all. Almost…

Aftermath of the Sunday rain floods in Dubai Mall Image Credit: Yousra Zaki, Features Editor Web

There are still a few puddles in the lower ground cinema parking and some maintenance workers cleaning up some muddy residue.

If you look closely at the floor on level G, you will notice some water stains on the tiles. Otherwise the mall is completely operational. Even all the stores that were flooded on Sunday evening, were completely dry by Monday morning.

The Lower Ground level near the waterfall had some yellow caution signs strewn around, but the floors were not wet at all.