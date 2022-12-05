Dubai: Dubai Statistics Centre (DSC) has launched the Dubai Labour Force Survey 2022 to generate detailed data about the emirate’s residents, particularly the workforce.

The Dubai Labor Force Survey 2022 covers a wide range of households as a statistical sample representative of society, nationalities, age groups, and other main characteristics. The sample consists of 3,000 households, including 1,500 Emirati families.

DSC will conduct the survey by placing calls from 4.30pm to 8.30pm, Sunday to Thursday. The data collection began on November 27 and will continue until the first week of January 2023.

DSC called on all Emirati and non-Emirati families residing in the emirate of Dubai to fully cooperate with call centre researchers, which would allow them to collect the most accurate data and better serve the emirate’s comprehensive development. The DSC stressed that all data will be kept strictly confidential and used exclusively for statistical analysis.

What are the objectives?

Now in its 15th annual edition, the survey aims to enable decision-makers to develop effective strategies by understanding the actual current and future needs of the labour market. It allows them to integrate their policies with national strategies to support and empower Emirati professionals, in addition to setting plans for developing national human resources and creating suitable job opportunities for them.

Tariq Al Janahi Tariq Al Janahi, Deputy Executive Director, DSC, said: “The Dubai Labour Force Survey comes as part of an integrated national project covering the entire UAE and implemented in partnership with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre and local statistics centres. The study presents a key source of statistics and data on the labour force that meets international standards set by the International Labor Organisation.”

What will be analysed?

He added: “The survey is one of the most important household studies carried out annually as part of the [DSC’s] strategic plan, designed to accurately determine the workforce’s performance on various indicators and characteristics in a specific period, comparing the results against the needs and requirements of the labour market. This, in turn, supports planning and decision-making processes by providing a clear picture of the workforce.”

Al Janahi explained that the survey generates figures and metrics about both workers and the unemployed, according to their specialisations and educational qualifications.