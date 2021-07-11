Find out which are the most populated communities in the emirate

Pedestrians cross a road in Dubai. According to data, four Dubai communities together have a population size of 609,513 individuals and represent 17.88 per cent of the total population size of the emirate. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai’s population at the end of 2020 stood at 3,411,200 while during rush hours, the number of people in Dubai surged to 4,420,370.

As we mark World Population Day on Monday, here are some interesting facts about Dubai’s population revealed by the Dubai Statistics Centre.

Which are the most populated communities in Dubai?

According to DSC, Muhaisnah second (community no 264) has the highest number of population with 194,618 individuals representing 5.71 per cent of Dubai population. This community is followed by Al Quoz Industrial Area 2 (community no 365) with 160,517 individuals forming of 4.71 per cent of the emirate’s population.

Jebel Ali Industrial Area 1 (community no 599) comes in the third place with a population size of 147,777 individuals and a percentage of 4.33 preceding the Warsan 1 Area (community no 621) that has a population of 106,601 individuals and a percentage of 3.13.

These four Dubai communities together have a population size of 609,513 individuals and represent 17.88 per cent of the total population size of the emirate of Dubai.

Who are the ‘rush hour people’ in Dubai?

The estimated number of active individuals during peak hours in Dubai are 4,420,370 individuals. So, who are the extra 1,009,170 who come to Dubai during the peak hours?

According to DSC, they include residents, individuals working in the governmental (federal, local) and private sectors in Dubai and residing outside the emirate, the average number of tourists and sailors in addition to dynamic movement of people coming into and leaving the emirate during peak hours. The usual daily peak hours from Saturday to Thursday are between 6:30am to 8:30pm.

The increasing movement of people during peak hours is attributed to two main reasons.

One, Dubai is a commercial and tourist city that attracts residents of neighbouring emirates, whether for shopping, tourism or to manage their own businesses or work for others. Two, due to cheaper accommodation rates in neighbouring emirates, several public and private sector employees in Dubai live in those neighbouring emirates.

Population by gender

By the end of 2020, there were 2,362,255 males and 1,048,945 females in Dubai, forming 69.25 per cent and 30.75 per cent respectively of the total population. The higher proportion of males in Dubai (225 males per 100 females) is attributed to the fact that the majority of expatriate workers are men who are not accompanied by their family members.

This is an exception to the demographic structure of the emirate, as the male and female ratio is balanced at the household level, according to the DSC.

What is Population Day?

The World Population Day is a day dedicated to raise awareness about global population issues. It was established by the then-Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme in 1989.

The date was chosen due to public interest generated when the world population reached five billion, which was observed on July 11, 1987. It took hundreds of thousands of years for the world population to grow to one billion — then in just another 200 years or so, it grew sevenfold.

In 2011, the global population reached the seven billion mark, and today, it stands at about 7.7 billion, and it is expected to grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.9 billion in 2100, according to the United Nations.

This year, the theme of the World Population Day is “Rights and choices are the answer.” Whether baby boom or bust, the solution to shifting fertility rates lies in prioritising the reproductive health and rights of all people, says the UN.