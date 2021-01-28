Dubai: Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) organised 67 training programmes for 2,665 trainees last year as part of a role to prepare and qualify Emirati cadres and spread legal awareness in society.
Justice Dr Jamal Al Sumaiti, Director General of DJI, said: “We spared no effort to achieve our vision of being a distinguished, regional legal and judicial centre. As part of our commitment to actively participate in the UAE’s preparation for the next 50 years.”
Despite the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, DJI continued to work according to the agenda of training programmes. The 2020 statistical report of DJI shows that the institute organised 67 training programmes, divided into 44 specialised programmes and 18 programmes for the general public. DJI held a total of 616 training hours in 2020, benefitting 2,665 trainees — a 69 per cent increase compared to 2019. Trainees included members of the judiciary and their assistants, in addition to the police, law enforcement officers, legal officers, lawyers, government employees and the general public.
In addition to the training programmes, DJI organised five diploma programmes.