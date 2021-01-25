Dubai: Both residents and visitors feel that UAE is one of the safest cities in the world, and Numbeo's Quality of Life index, by the world’s largest cost of living database, is proof.
This year, Abu Dhabi has been named the world's safest city for the fifth consecutive year in Numbeo's Quality of Life index. The emirate beat 431 cities to the title. The emirate's score is 88.46 per cent.
"This is a testament to the security and stability Abu Dhabi enjoys," said Major General Staff Pilot Faris Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police in an Abu Dhabi Media Office tweet..
The index says Abu Dhabi scored 88.5 per cent on its safety bar. It also scored 11.5 per cent on the crime scale, one of the lowest in the world.
Both Dubai and Sharjah also made it to the top 10 on this list, with safety being a major factor. Dubai's safety index is 83.49 per cent, while Sharjah's is 83.59 per cent.
At the other end of the spectrum are Caracas in Venezuela (15.29 per cent); Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea (17.96 per cent); and Pretoria, South Africa (18.01 per cent).