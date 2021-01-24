1 of 13
The Seha Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal Vaccination Centre sees 3,000 people getting vaccinated every day during the 15 hours of its operation.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
“When we first opened in December, we were seeing about a 1,000 people come in. But the uptake has grown tremendously over the last three weeks. In response, we’ve increased our operating hours. People are enthusiastic and willing to get the vaccine. And as we are continuing to emphasise, the vaccine is safer than the disease,” Dr Al Marzouqi said. Above, visitors receiving token on their arrival for Vaccine at SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Center, Mina Rashed in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
And there are provisions to increase capacity further at the Al Mina area location if the need arises, Dr Dana Al Marzouqi, site manager, told Gulf News. The centre is operated by Abu Dhabi’s public health provider, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
“As we see more and more people coming in, we are prioritising certain groups of people. The elderly, people of determination and people with chronic conditions can come in without an appointment, and are given priority status at the centre,” she added.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Citizens and residents wait for their turn at SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Center, Mina Rashed in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
According to officials, the Cruise Terminal vaccination and the similarly-sized vaccination facility at the Al Ain Convention Hall were each set up in a span of just four days.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Resident Joe Mer receiving Vaccine at SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Center, Mina Rashed in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Seha will soon be running a total of 218 vaccination centres across the UAE, including drive-through facilities and its more than 100 facilities in Abu Dhabi emirate.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Saif Khalfan Alhammadi, 16 years old Emirati getting his temperature checked before taking the vaccine at SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Center.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The centre operates from 7am to 10pm every day, including Fridays.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Visitors at SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Center.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The Thank You wall for Frontliners at SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Center.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
A paramedic is delivering packs of vaccine at SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Center.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News