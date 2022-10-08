Dubai: In a significant boost to medical education in Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) Medical Education and Research Department announced that medical interns can receive training across government or private hospitals in the Emirate.

The move aims to provide a further impetus to the medical education programmes that DHA offers to medical students and foster and promote medical education opportunities for them.

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, director-general of DHA said: “People are the most important human resource in the health care delivery system and we deeply value the contribution of every healthcare professional and provide them with continuous learning opportunities to ensure they are up-to-date with the latest advances in the field.”

Medical programmes

“At the same time, to ensure a steady flow of highly trained medical professionals, we ensure we provide a wide-range of medical programmes for medical students. The move to open up opportunities for medical internships in the private sector in addition to the government sector aims to provide medical interns with a wide range of opportunities to pursue their medical education and is in line with our strategic objectives for the growth and advancement of the health sector in the emirate.”

Al Ketbi appreciated the private health sector’s response to this initiative which will help in the further advancement of the health sector. He highlighted that this is an excellent opportunity for the interns to gain experience before they continue their further studies and become a part of the emirate’s health sector to serve community members.

Dr. Wadeia Mohammad Sharief, director of Medical Education and Research Department at DHA said: “This initiative will help us continue our foray into strengthening medical education and training programmes with an aim to empower interns to join speciality residency programs with competence. Upon pursuing their four to six-year residency programmes, they will then become part of the high-quality medical talent of the health sector.”

Top hospitals to receive trainees

Dr Sharief said that American Hospital will receive eight trainees, Medcare Hospital will receive 28 trainees, Aster will receive 27 trainees, Saudi German will receive 10 trainees and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib will receive eight trainees.

She highlighted that those interested can email trainingfacility@dha.gov.ae or alternately apply through DHA’s online Sheryan system.