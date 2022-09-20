Abu Dhabi: Health authorities across the UAE have urged residents to get their annual flu vaccines, with a national awareness campaign set to kick off next week.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) will launch the campaign, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Department of Health- Abu Dhabi (DoH).
The seasonal flu campaign supports the UAE’s strategy to provide comprehensive health coverage, and protect members of society against infectious diseases. It will run until next December.
Community awareness
Authorities will aim to enhance community awareness on the importance of having a seasonal flu vaccine, and also train health workers to deliver the vaccine and minimise any side effects. As usual, vulnerable segments of society will be in focus when aiming to increase coverage rates, including the elderly, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases.
“In addition to reducing transmission of infection and raising the level of community awareness, the flu vaccine campaign contributes to developing the skills and expertise of health workers, and introduces them to the best practices regarding preventive measures, as recommended by the World Health Organisation,” said Dr Hussain Al Rand, assistant under-secretary for the public health at the MoHAP.
The National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign is one of the MoHAP’s most important annual campaigns, and it aims to provide comprehensive health coverage against the infectious condition while reducing the disease burden.