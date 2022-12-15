Dubai: Guinness World Records on Thursday declared Iranian Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, 20, as the shortest living man in the world with a height of 65.24 cm (2 ft 1.68 in).
Hailing from a remote village in Bijan County, West Azerbaijan Province in Dubai, Afshin was flown to Dubai to be measured by the Guinness officials.
He was verified as the shortest man on December 13 in Dubai, beating the previous record holder Colombian Edward Niño Hernández by 6.86cm, Craig Glenday, Editor in Chief, Guinness World Records announced at a press conference in Dubai.
