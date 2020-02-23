From valet and welcome to blood sampling and wash, everything is AI driven at this centre

Dubai: VIPs, investors and holders of the golden residency visa can complete their medical fitness tests, get their results and visa stamped, all within 30 minutes, at Smart Salem, Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) first fully Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven autonomous medical fitness centre in Dubai. The smart medical fitness test comes for Dh700.

In what will be a completely new experience at the centre located in City Walk, customers will be able to give their car to a smart VIP valet service. As Maisa Al Bustani, Director of the Medical Fitness Services Department at the DHA, said, “The service combines facial and plate recognition to identify them so that the car can be recalled when their journey is completed autonomously.

COST OF THE TEST The smart medical fitness test costs Dh700, Maisa Al Bustani, Director of the Medical Fitness Services Department, told Gulf News

“Once they enter, they will be greeted by a robot that will direct them to a screen for self-registration using their facial and Iris print.”

Four robots

The centre has employed four robots, each with a different function (includes customer service, relay, catering and vending etc.).

Al Bustani said a first-of-its kind personalised Smart Q-system calls the customer by their name and their photo, and then directs them to the blood withdrawal booths, which have transparent smart glass doors, which electronically become tinted once the customer walks in to ensure their privacy, using voice control. The rooms also have screens with different scenery options, which customers can choose from for a relaxing feel.

A nurse then uses an electronic device to locate the vein for occupational health or the unique push-button device to withdraw the blood painlessly for medical fitness tests.

Al Bustani said that the nurse then hands over the blood samples along with the passport to a robot, which transfers the blood samples to the lab and passport to GDRFA officer. After that, the patient is directed to the x-ray room.

After finishing their tests, customers can wash their hands using an innovative Smart Wash technology, which is timed to ensure that customers wash their hand correctly and it helps reduce water wastage by 90 per cent.

A world first

The centre is also the first medical fitness centre in the region to use the world’s first push-button blood collection device, which allows for virtually painless blood collection, giving the customer a pain-free health experience while using NFC technology to audit trail their journey.

To further ease the blood withdrawal process for occupational health, an electronic device is used to identify the location of the vein before blood withdrawal. Smart Salem also utilises the first approved AI technology for healthcare to diagnose tuberculosis in chest X-rays within seconds.

The fully AI-driven centre

The centre uses the AI Pod to measure vital functions (this includes, blood pressure, height, weight, fever etc) and medical history using iOT technology, which in turn analyses the information and highlights the risk parameters for the physician. The results will then be sent to the Salem system electronically, reducing time and eliminating possible errors.

The new centre is in line with the Dubai paperless strategy, UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and UAE Centennial 2071.

What about the results?

The system automatically sends the results to the concerned parties in a secure way. “Customers will be able to make the payment via smart channels such as Apple pay, Samsung pay, mPay and ePay to name a few,” Al Bustani said.

While waiting for their documents to get ready, customers can take a seat in the waiting area and have refreshments and light snacks presented by the vending robot or order other items on the smart tables to get it delivered by the catering robot. They can also use the tablets available in the waiting area.

There is minimal human intervention at the centre

At every step of the journey, the customer is verified by facial and iris recognition to eliminate errors and provide a hassle-free experience, even the bathrooms are equipped with Smart Mirrors that can be voice controlled to present any content.

Minimal time

“Utilising all these technologies will decrease the customer’s journey so that it doesn’t exceed 30 minutes, this includes stamping of the visa. It will also ensure that the customer has an entertaining and quick experience,” said Al Bustani.

Al Bustani said the service, which is paperless and requires no data entry, has no errors and is the first autonomous government service. It has been launched in line with the UAE leadership’s vision of using AI in serving the public to achieve customer satisfaction.

The centre, inaugurated by Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council last Thursday, has been set up in partnership with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs. It is open to VIPs, investors and holders of the golden residency visa in its first phase and has the capacity to cater to 150 customers per day.

Mandatory requirement