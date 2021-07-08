Dubai: An explosion hit a ship in Jebel Ali Port, Dubai on Wednesday night, according to authorities.
The blast occured in a container aboard the vessel, preparing to dock away from the port’s main shipping line, at around midnight.
According to Dubai Civil Defence, no fatalities occured. There were 14 sailors aboard the ship, who were evacuated safely.
Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-In-Chief at Dubai Police went to the fire site and said the fire occurred on a cargo ship at dockside 14.
“The ship was carrying 130 containers. Three containers contained flammable materials. There were no explosives inside it or radioactive materials” Lt Gen Al Marri said.
Major General Rashid Al Matroushi, director of Dubai Civil Defence confirmed that fire was under control and now under cooling process.
According to Mona Al Marri Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, all sailors were evacuated safely.
An investigation is ongoing to determine the reason behind the fire.
Residents in many parts of Dubai reported hearing the blast coming from the port.
Jebel Ali Port Authorities said they took all necessary measures to ensure the normal movement of ships in the port.