Dubai: A motorist lost control of his vehicle and it crashed through the glass door of local bank at Burjuman shopping mall, causing moderate injuries to an Asian man inside the bank, police said on Saturday.

Lt-Colonel Faisal Al Qasim, head of the Dubai Police Media Department, told Gulf News that the accident occurred at 10:50pm on Thursday, when the 51-year-old Asian driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved right.

His car jumped on the pavement and crashed through the bank's main door.

“He jumped on the pavement and damaged the glass before crashing the car. A customer in his 30s was inside the bank branch and sustained moderate injuries. It was a minor accident and was not a deliberate one. It was caused by negligence,” Lt Col Al Qasim said.

Police patrols and an ambulance responded to the scene and the two injured persons, including the driver were transferred to a hospital.

Lt Col Al Qasim refuted rumours being circulated on social networks that the accident caused casualties.



Lt Col Al Qasim, said that the driver wasn’t under influence of alcohol or drugs but he was careless while driving.

“He wasn’t asleep or busy with his phone but it was negligence and he didn’t pay attention while driving according to the traffic report. We pulled out the car from the bank and will estimate the damages.”

The driver referred to Dubai Traffic Prosecution to finish the investigation.

However, Lt Col Al Qasim, said the accident was a minor one and denied circulated news on social networks that stated the accident was major and caused many casualties.

“The accident was minor and nobody killed. Video of the accident circulated on social networks claiming it was a big accident with a lot of casualties which is not true,” he added.

Negligence killed six people this year and 32 others sustained multiple injuries in 35 traffic accidents, according to Dubai police stats. Most of the accidents happened at night.