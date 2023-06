Dubai: Hikers in Dubai will soon get an almost 10km-long mountain hiking trail in Mushrif National Park that can be used for free throughout the year.

Dubai Municipality today said it has set up the trail stretching 9.7km, which is the first of its kind in Dubai that features multiple tracks suitable for beginners and professionals.

With an 8.3km yellow recreational track and 1.4km orange sports track, this trail will be open to the public starting from June 20, the civic body announced.

Ahmed Al Zarooni, director of the municipality’s Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department, said: “The track in the Mushrif National Park’s forests offers a distinctive opportunity for individuals who are fond of walking, climbing, and adventure to explore and enjoy various unique facilities.”

He added: “In a continual effort to improve Dubai’s appeal, aesthetics, quality of life, and wellbeing for all inhabitants and visitors, we are developing recreational facilities and parks as well as equipping them with all the leisure amenities and components. In line with this, the Municipality has made an effort to incorporate all amenities and services in the park, including public restrooms, safety instructions, and warning signage boards with directions.”

The trail will be open and free to use all year round for visitors and hikers, the director said. It consists of various sculptures, wooden stairways and bridges, slopes and rest areas, which provide a comprehensive view of the landscape and wildlife in Mushrif Park. To assist hikers and guarantee their safety, administrative and supervisory employees are also stationed at the track locations.

Safety guidelines

The Municipality has established a variety of guidelines for visitors and hikers to follow while using the tracks in order to ensure their safety. These include ensuring that the emergency communication methods are available and mountain hikers are carrying sufficient drinking water and wearing proper clothing, footwear and safety tools for hiking. Additionally, children between the ages of 12 and 15 are permitted to use the tracks, provided that they are accompanied by an adult.

Furthermore, the Municipality underlined the need for hikers to abide by the trail etiquettes and instructions mentioned on the boards, to ensure that they leave the mountain bike trail in Mushrif Park safe before crossing and making way for cyclists, to always walk in the direction of the trail, not the opposite, and to adhere to the designated track.

In addition, hikers must be careful while choosing the right track level as the orange track is designed to be suitable for skilled athletes with higher levels of fitness and endurance.

The Municipality further emphasised that cooking, smoking, camping, and staying overnight in the forest after the hiking is completed must be avoided.