‘The Obaid’, a 92-metre-long dhow, standing at a height of more than 11 metres, was hand-built by Majid Obaid Bin Majid Al Falasi & Sons, a family-run shipyard in Dubai. The vessel was built with 1,700 tonnes of African teak and 800 tonnes of steel, making it larger and stronger than conventional wooden dhows and capable of carrying four times more cargo.

Thanks to its twin 1,850-horsepower engines, ‘The Obaid’ can move its cargo sail at up to 14 knots. The vessel carries out import and export operations via Dubai Creek, Deira Wharfage and Mina Al Hamriya.

‘Capabilities of the UAE’s trade sector’

Al Falasi said: “My father had a vision in the 1970s to build the world’s largest dhow. We were aware that this would not be an easy task. It took us three-and-a-half years to achieve what we have in front of us today. The dhow connects Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Egypt, Kenya, Pakistan and India, thereby further enhancing the capabilities of the UAE’s trade sector. This recognition is a testimony to our hard work. Our partnership with DP World will help us keep the tradition of the dhow trade alive and reach new heights.”

‘Ideal solution for transporting goods’

Hesham Abdulla, executive director, General Cargo & RORO Terminals, DP World UAE, said: “DP World has played a vital role in the movement of goods since the inception of the UAE. Dhows serve as the ideal solution for transporting goods from neighbouring countries, allowing access to key wholesale and consumer markets. The Obaid’s achievement in gaining international recognition is truly inspiring and encourages all of us to think beyond the horizon. We believe this dhow will help accelerate the movement of non-containerised goods and encourage local traders to connect with key markets across the UAE, the Gulf and the wider region.”

The NAU mobile app

DP World has been at the forefront of enabling the progress of the region’s dhow trade. In 2020, DP World launched the NAU digital marketplace, allowing the traditional dhow trade process to be entirely digitised for the first time ever.