Question 1 - A Questioner asks: I am a Muslim woman married to a Muslim man. Two years ago, I signed a divorce agreement outside the court and consequently my husband divorced me. I also gave up custody of my children as I was forced to do it. Do I now have the legal right to file a legal lawsuit to demand custody of my children and also alimony? Should I register a case directly before the Sharia court? Please advise.

Answer 1 - To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that you have the legal right to file a legal lawsuit to demand custody of your children with alimony (which is connected to the custody) and the deferred dowry (which is your right). Such case should be filed in front of the family guidance committee which will transfer the matter to the Sharia Court in the event you and your ex-husband fail to reach a settlement.

Children’s custody, according to Article 153 of the Personal Status Law, shall return to the person who loses it after the reason for forfeiting it disappears if the children are still in the age of custody, which is less than eleven years old for the male and thirteen years old for the female, unless the court deems that extending this age to the age of maturity, for the male, and up to her marriage, for the female, is in his/her best interest.