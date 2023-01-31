Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has launched “Dubai In One Day”, a health tourism initiative at the Arab Health 2023 exhibition.

The initiative, is aimed at providing visitors with a comprehensive health screening package in Dubai.

Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at DHA, highlighted that the screening packages will be convenient, quick and efficient and encourage preventive screening which is critical for early detection of diseases, especially lifestyle diseases.

According to Mohamed Al Mheiri, Director of Health Tourism Department at DHA, the packages are mainly for people in the age group of 25 years to 50 years.

“Our goal is to provide tourists with comprehensive health screening packages that are quick and affordable. There are a number of private health facilities which are part of this unique initiative,” said Mheiri.

He said there are comprehensive health check-up packages available. “Tourists can select the health screening package based on their needs. The results will be provided within 24 to 48 hours. The screening time takes between two to six hours depending on the package selected,” he explained.

Package cost

Mheiri said a regular check-up will cost Dh800, Dh1,400 for the Executive Check-up, Dh2,900 for a Comprehensive Check-up for males and Dh3,300 for a Comprehensive Check-up for females.

“We selected the prices based on competing destinations to ensure that Dubai has a similar service that is provided.”

Tourists can select general health screening or dental and ophthalmology packages that can also be completed in one day. “We will continue to add more packages under various specialties so that tourists can have more choice,” said Mheiri.

“We looked at the demographics of people visiting Dubai. We are known for our tourism. Medical tourism is a niche market which adds flavour to this beautiful city Dubai.”

Visitors can book their appointments on the DHA website.

“Tourists can book the service by directly contacting the listed participating facilities,” explained Mheiri.

According to the latest Medical Tourism Index, Dubai ranks No.1 in the Middle East and North Africa and No 6 in the world for medical tourism, with the city ranking No.5 globally on the sub-index of Quality of Facilities and Services.

“Dubai is a popular destination in the private healthcare sector. We have very high standards set and regulations, making the emirate a popular destination for medical tourism thanks to high-quality healthcare,” said Mheiri.

Participating hospitals