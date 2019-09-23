India was the largest beneficiary of UAE expat remittances at 37.2 per cent

ABU DHABI: Expat remittances from the UAE amounted to Dh80.96 billion ($22.04 billion) during the first half of 2019, according to figures released by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.

Dh33.046 billion of the total was transferred through money exchange companies, while the rest was transferred through banks operating in the country.

India is the biggest receiver of expat earnings from the UAE, comprising a whopping 37.2 per cent of total remittances during Q2.

Indians are followed by Pakistani beneficiaries, comprising 10.5 per cent, then Filipinos, 7.2 per cent, in the third place, with Egyptians making up 6.3 per cent.