A view of the Abu Dhabi Corniche area Image Credit: Hadrian Hernandez/Gulf News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has announced that roadworks have commenced on Abu Dhabi’s Corniche Road.

The project, valued at Dh7 million, entails development works on the central traffic island across Corniche Road. The project is divided into two phases.

The first phase is being carried out on the Corniche Road and King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street intersection, up until the Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street intersection.

The second phase involves road works on the Corniche Road and Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street intersection, up until the Vegetable Market in Zayed City.

According to the municipality, the development works will help reduce operations, maintenance, irrigation and water consumption costs, with the project expected to be completed during the first week of December 2019 in time for UAE National Day celebrations.