Inspiring journeys

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “In line with our vision of inspiring journeys of creativity and discovery, the new academy will play a key role in ensuring the long-term sustainable growth of the hospitality industry, propelling future generations with a keen interest to reach their full potential.

Celebrating Emirati hospitality, the academy will add to our diverse ecosystem that empowers local talent and will continue to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s growth as a dynamic and sustainable hub for tourism and culture.” Les Roches’ model in hospitality education balances theory with practice, and independent learning with strong faculty support and mentorship, providing a solid foundation for advancement and ensuring that students acquire personal and professional skills for immediate employment and progression into leadership positions in the industry.

Emirati hospitality

Carlos DÃez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches Global Hospitality, commented: “This moment marks a new chapter in the history of a country and a region that have some of the most prestigious hotels in the world, and that are future-proofing themselves by training and preparing the next generation of industry leaders that uphold the values and authenticity of Emirati hospitality. We are very honoured to be part of this unique journey and contribute to raising the talents of tomorrow for the country.” With a focus on hospitality excellence, innovation, and cultural exchange, the academy is set to provide a comprehensive educational spectrum that welcomes talents from all around the world.

Leisure higher education

Featuring a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees, combining conventional hospitality education programmes with specialised Emirati-centric courses to deliver tailored training to students. Additionally, the curriculum includes a range of hospitality-related and practical skills certifications, across areas like hotel operations, travel, tourism, transport, and entrepreneurship.

With a vision to elevate the hospitality sector, Les Roches Global Hospitality’s first campus in the area will welcome its first students in September 2024.

Founded in 1954 in Switzerland, Les Roches ranks fourth in the world’s higher education institutions for hospitality and leisure management (QS World University Rankings by Subject, 2023).