Dubai A large number of Pakistani community members gathered in Dubai to support a charity hospital back home.
The Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN) organised a gala dinner in Dubai to raise awareness about hospital’s mission to provide free treatment to those who cannot afford to pay.
The event also celebrates the remarkable journey of IHHN and the countless lives it has transformed. Spanning across Pakistan, this cashless, paperless network benefits more than 6 million people annually, by providing quality healthcare, absolutely free of cost.
Founding president Dr Abdul Bari Khan shared the success story of his charity hospital which has provided hope for the poor patients in Pakistan.
Dr Bari enlightened the gathering about his healthcare network’s journey from a modest hospital in Korangi, Karachi, to now a thriving network of secondary and tertiary care hospitals across Pakistan, as well as a primary care network that makes use of mobile medical vans, buses and even a boat clinic to provide the most underprivilidged and vulnerable communities with quality healthcare.
Pakistan Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and prominent businessmen and philanthropists also attended the event which was organised by Namra Masood, Manager of the UAE branch of IHHN.
The highlight of the evening was the performance by Tabish Hashmi, a famous Pakistani stand-up comedian and a fervent supporter of IHHN.