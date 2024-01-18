Dubai: Dubai government entities achieved an average customer happiness rating of 93 per cent in 2023, marking a seven per cent jump from 86 per cent in 2022. The average employee happiness rating, meanwhile, stood static at 88 per cent in the same period.

This was revealed after Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approved the results of the 2023 Dubai Government Customer and Employee Happiness Indices on Thursday. The report is issued by the Dubai Government Excellence Programme (DGEP), an initiative of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council.

Top performers

Sheikh Hamdan congratulated entities that topped customer happiness reviews, with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (97.7 per cent), the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (96.7 per cent) and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (96.1 per cent) leading the way.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (95.17 per cent), the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (94.91 per cent) and the Endowment and Minors Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai) (94.51 per cent) have been declared as the Dubai government entities with the highest level of employee happiness.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed the results of the report, highlighting that the government’s constant efforts to improve its performance are in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to offer exemplary public services.

Commending the achievements outlined in the report, Sheikh Hamdan said: “Dubai’s Government has created a global model for public services and every one of its achievements is a stepping stone to even greater accomplishments. I am proud of all Dubai’s government entities for achieving customer happiness levels above 90 per cent and raising the average to 93 per cent.”

He said the Dubai Government works tirelessly to improve its services, driven by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed, and “we are entirely committed to continuous development.”

People valuable asset

Sheikh Hamdan described people as the most valuable asset of government entities, emphasising the importance of building human capacities and encouraging individuals to be proactive in making the best of opportunities and addressing challenges. He expressed his gratitude to government employees, saying: “Your exceptional efforts are appreciated and are a source of tremendous pride for Dubai. By giving your best to the people of this emirate, you are enhancing Dubai’s leadership in the field of exceptional government services.”

He called on employees to remain dedicated in every effort to reinforce Dubai’s global position as a preferred destination to live and work, and strengthen the government’s international reputation for efficiency, innovation, people-centric agendas, foresight, and future readiness.

Mystery shoppers’ impact

Sheikh Hamdan also unveiled the findings of the mystery shopper study, which placed the level of happiness with government entities at an impressive average of 94.8 per cent. Since the implementation of the new mystery shopping model, there has been a significant improvement in the results, underscoring the commitment of government entities to align with the leadership’s directives and prioritise customer happiness.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, secretary general of The Executive Council of Dubai, and chairman of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, said: “Dubai has set exceptional international benchmarks for government services through its focus on the happiness of its customers and employees. Dubai’s Government has exceeded 90 per cent on customer satisfaction, reaffirming the high standard of public services achieved by the emirate. The 18th of January each year has become an eagerly awaited occasion with Dubai’s Government announcing results of the Dubai Government Customer and Employee Happiness Indices.”

Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, coordinator general of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, said: “The Customer Happiness Index, Employee Happiness Index, and the Daily Mystery Shopper results are mechanisms that have been created based on two decades of continuous development and innovation in government performance. Government excellence in Dubai is based on clear performance indicators and assessment tools that accurately reflect the standard of government work and services. Our ultimate goal is to improve government performance and enhance efficiency, integration, and excellence at all levels.”

Constant improvements

The results of the Dubai Government Customer and Employee Happiness Indices were aggregated through an online platform, which compares the government’s performance with previous years. The platform categorises results, helping government entities to focus their efforts on areas that require improvement.