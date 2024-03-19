Dubai: Dubai Police apprehended an Asian beggar who possessed witchcraft talismans that she believed would help her influence individuals to give her money.
The woman’s arrest took place as part of the ‘Combat Begging’ anti-begging campaign, launched by Dubai Police. The primary objective of this campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of preserving the essence of a civilised society by combating and preventing the crime of begging.
Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigation, disclosed that the beggar was apprehended in a residential area with “papers, tools, witchcraft talismans and a magic veil” in her possession. The beggar believed that these items would aid her in getting people to donate money to her.
Brigadier Al Shamsi said the arrest was facilitated by a community member who promptly reported the individual to the Command and Control Centre of the General Department of Operations.
He urged the public to refrain from sympathising with beggars or providing them with money. He emphasised the importance of not falling victim to beggars’ schemes that aim to manipulate people’s emotions during the holy month of Ramadan. He explained that these methods often involve fabricated stories and deceptive tactics commonly employed near mosque entrances, clinics, hospitals, markets and streets.
He said the public should promptly report beggars by contacting the toll-free number 901 or through the ‘Police Eye’ service on the Dubai Police smart app, and to report cyber beggars thought the e-Crime platform.