Ras Al Khaimah: A motorist has been arrested for performing stunts before a police patrol, Ras Al Khaimah Police said.
Colonel Dr. Mohammed Al Bahar, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said a video of the incident, which also went viral on social media, showed a four-wheel drive vehicle driver recklessly driving in front of a police patrol. The act was deemed dangerous and disrespectful of the police force and traffic regulations in the country.
Col. Al Bahar said under the guidance of Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, a search and investigation team was immediately formed. The team from the Traffic and Patrols Department and the Comprehensive Police Stations Department succeeded in determining the location of the car and the identity of its driver, following which he was arrested and the vehicle impounded.
The driver is currently facing legal action.
Colonel Al Bahar stressed that Ras Al Khaimah Police will not hesitate to impose the harshest penalties against anyone who violates regulations and disrespects police officers. The directives of the police chief are clear in this regard, he added.