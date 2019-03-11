Scammers in Dubai also posed as officers from Bur Dubai Police Station to fool victims

Dubai: Scammers will go to great lengths to lure victims; make sure you read these tips to avoid falling into their trap.

In a video uploaded on Monday, Al Ameen Service pinpointed the different types of phone scams that con-artists use to fool their victims.

In a cautionary message, the authority also alerted residents against the top three fake messages that have been circulating in the UAE recently.

The first type of scam intends to trick people into believing that they won a cash prize from a well-known hypermarket, and in order to claim their reward, residents have to share their personal information, including credit card and bank account details.

Gulf News previously reported how residents receiving messages by SMS or WhatsApp that claimed to offer free vouchers of up to Dh200,000 from LuLu Hypermarket.

This led the hypermarket chain to post alerts on its social media pages, and cautioned customers against the scam. Shoppers were advised to stay up-to-date with the hypermarket’s latest news, promotions, and contests only through its official social media accounts.

The second scam allegedly claimed to be from bank representatives who have to update the victim’s bank statement. The victim is then requested to provide information related to their bank accounts, debit card numbers and confidential PIN numbers.

Once the scammer is in possession of all the victim’s details, the suspect then proceeds to steal funds from the bank account in question.

In poorly written English, the message read: “Dear Customer, your ATM card has been blocked because you have not update yet If you want to keep using your ATM card please call our number 056 xxxxxxx.”

The third most popular scam used by con-artists included posing as an officer from Bur Dubai Police Station, who call their victims if they do not at first respond to the SMS.

“We are calling you from Bur Dubai police department. We sent you a text message today on your phone. Please check the verification code and resend it to us,” said the scammer.