Sharjah: The anti-narcotics department of the Sharjah Police General Command was able to arrest a gang of seven members who used a new promotional method taking advantage of employees of delivery companies with limited income, through whom they tried to sell 7,604 grams of crystal, 494 grams of hashish and 297 narcotic rolls.
The Sharjah Police Anti-narcotics Department received information stating that the international gang relied on employees of delivery companies, and took advantage of their reach in different parts of the country.
The anti-narcotics agents began their vigilant operations in monitoring their movements and set up trap to arrest them in cooperation and coordination with anti-drug agencies in the neighbouring Emirates. The accused were arrested in record time and transferred to Public Prosecution to complete the legal procedures.
Sharjah Police called on the public, especially parents, to be vigilant and cooperate with the police to fight the menace.
He said Sharjah Police has the technical and field capabilities to deal with more than one case at the same time.
Community members have been urged to help protect society, especially the young, and report any suspicious activity at 901 or via e-mail at dea@shjpolice.gov.ae