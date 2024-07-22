Abu DhabI: Abu Dhabi Police yesterday saved the life of a young citizen whose vehicle’s cruise control failed while he was driving on Al Shawamekh Street in Abu Dhabi.

The incident occurred around midnight while the driver was heading towards the Shahama area.

The rescue operation, which took place at midnight, was captured on camera installed on police patrols.

Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Al Saeedi, Director of Security Media in Abu Dhabi, shared the video on social media sites to educate drivers on cruise control malfunctions, with instructions on how to navigate such situations.

The clip revealed how the police came in front of the speeding car and helped the driver who had contacted the Abu Dhabi Police control room.

As the video shows, the driver in the video was being instructed by the police officer in front of him on what he should do.

What is cruise control?

Cruise control is an electric system that allows a driver to maintain a set speed without using the accelerator. Once the driver has selected the speed, he or she can take the foot off the accelerator and the vehicle will cruise at that speed. It is usually mployed over long drives.

What to do if your car’s cruise control fails while driving?

Keep calm: When you experience any breakdown with your car, it is important to remain calm. Confusion can lead to making wrong decisions that make the situation more dangerous.

Use the brakes gently: When the cruise control system is disabled, use the brake pedal carefully to gradually slow down the vehicle. Avoid sudden and strong pressure on the brakes to avoid skidding or losing control of the vehicle.

Turn on the warning lights: Once you detect the problem, turn on your hazard lights to alert other drivers that your vehicle is having a problem, giving them time to avoid you and a collision.

Try to separate the system: If your vehicle has a system that can manually disable cruise control, try using this option. There may be a button on the control panel or next to the steering wheel that you can press to disable the system.

Switch driving mode: In some cases, you can use the transmission to slow down. If you are driving an automatic car, try shifting into neutral or a lower gear to gradually slow down.

Find a safe place to stop: Once you are able to slow down and control your vehicle, find a safe place on the side of the road to stop. Avoid stopping in blind spots or sharp turns.

Turn off the engine if necessary: If all previous attempts to stop the vehicle fail, you can turn off the engine as a last resort. Be careful, as this will result in the loss of some steering and braking functions.

Call the police: If none of the previous attempts succeed in the meantime, call the police operations room on 999.

Get help: After you have safely stopped, call emergency services or an auto repair shop for assistance. Do not attempt to continue driving without fixing the problem, as this may put you at greater risk.