Istanbul: A Vistara flight with 247 people aboard made an unscheduled landing in eastern Turkey on Friday following a bomb alert, the company said.

"Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt has been diverted to Turkey (Erzurum airport) due to security reasons and has landed safely at 1905 hours," Vistara posted on X.

Mustafa Ciftci, the governor of Erzurum province, said 247 passengers and crew were on board, and all flights in and out of the airport had been suspended, Turkish media reported.

The passengers were taken off the plane and searched individually before being allowed into the airport terminal and a bomb detection squad inspected the plane and its luggage hold, the governor said.