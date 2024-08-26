Ajman: A woman from an Arab country has expressed her gratitude to Ajman Police for their swift response after her child was assaulted.

In a video she shared on a social media platform, the woman thanked the police officers for their prompt reaction to her report after her child was subjected to violence by another woman in a park in the emirate.

She explained that after a conversation with the woman who assaulted her child, she decided to contact the police and file a report against her. Within a minute and a half, the police responded to her call and arrived at the location. Following the verification of the assault on her child, the police provided guidance on the implications of the action and the associated legal issues.

The child’s mother eventually decided not to proceed with the charges and forgive the woman who had attacked her child.

The Ajman Police General Command urged all families residing in Ajman to adhere to the laws and regulations that protect children’s rights and ensure their safety. They also called on community members to report any acts of violence or abuse their children may face and highlighted the importance of such reports for the general welfare of the community through various reporting channels.

Child Protection Committee

The UAE MInistry of Interior established the Higher Committee for Child Protection in 2009 and the MoI’s Child Protection Centre in 2011.

In the UAE, the punishment for assaulting children falls under the provisions of the Child Rights Law, known as “Wadima Law”. According to this law, it is prohibited to subject children to torture or harm. Violations can lead to imprisonment and fines, with some penalties being significant, including imprisonment for up to one year and fines not exceeding Dh50,000, depending on the severity of the offense.

Report child abuse

You can report child abuse to the Ministry of Interior (MoI) through the hotline number 116111 or through the MoI’s Child Protection Centre’s website and the ‘Hemayati’ (Arabic for protect me) app (available on Android and iOS).

Other channels:

Community Development Authority (CDA) on 800988

EWAA Shelter for Women and Children on 8007283

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children on 800111

Child Protection Centre in Sharjah on 800700

Hemaya Foundation for Children and Women - Ajman on 800himaya (800446292)